Max Muncy Injury: Battling illness, exits in fourth
Muncy (illness/undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs in the fourth inning, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Manager Dave Roberts mentioned prior to Saturday's game that Muncy was battling an illness, and after Muncy walked in the bottom of the fourth inning, Santiago Espinal came on to run for him. Before leaving, Muncy went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks. It will be worth monitoring to see if he's available for Sunday's series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 196 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 187 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 178 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More