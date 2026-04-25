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Max Muncy Injury: Battling illness, exits in fourth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Muncy (illness/undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs in the fourth inning, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Manager Dave Roberts mentioned prior to Saturday's game that Muncy was battling an illness, and after Muncy walked in the bottom of the fourth inning, Santiago Espinal came on to run for him. Before leaving, Muncy went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks. It will be worth monitoring to see if he's available for Sunday's series finale.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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