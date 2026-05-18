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Max Muncy Injury: Begins swing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Muncy (hand) has begun a swinging progression, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list nearly three weeks ago with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand, and he's finally ready to start ramping up his rehab. The young infielder will need to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Athletics' active roster, and it's unclear how soon he might be ready for that. Zack Gelof has been filling in at third base in Muncy's stead.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
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