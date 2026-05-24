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Max Muncy Injury: CT scan scrapped

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Muncy likely won't have a CT scan on his right wrist Monday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Los Angeles had explored the idea of having Muncy go in for the scan, but Roberts noted that the third baseman's improvement from Saturday to Sunday was enough to forego the imaging. That's an encouraging development for Muncy, who hasn't played since being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Friday. Roberts suggested earlier Sunday that Muncy probably won't be available Monday for the opening of a three-game set versus Colorado, but it sounds like he could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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