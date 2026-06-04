Max Muncy Injury: Exits after collision at first base
Muncy was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fifth inning after colliding with Ildemaro Vargas at first base, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Muncy legged out an infield single, but he and Vargas had a violent collision at first base. Both players were helped off the field and removed from the contest. Prior to leaving, Muncy was 1-for-2 at the plate. Santiago Espinal pinch-ran for the injured third baseman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 278 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More