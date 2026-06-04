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Max Muncy Injury: Exits after collision at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Muncy was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fifth inning after colliding with Ildemaro Vargas at first base, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Muncy legged out an infield single, but he and Vargas had a violent collision at first base. Both players were helped off the field and removed from the contest. Prior to leaving, Muncy was 1-for-2 at the plate. Santiago Espinal pinch-ran for the injured third baseman.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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