Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy Injury: Exits with bruised hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 9:26pm

Muncy was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left hand, Jeremiah Salmonson of Section 105 Pod reports.

Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand during the bottom of the fifth inning but was able to remain in the game until the top of the seventh. He was later diagnosed with a bruise, which is a positive sign considering the location of the injury. Muncy should be considered day-to-day until the Athletics have another update to share. Andy Ibanez or Darell Hernaiz could draw the start at the hot corner Tuesday if Muncy is unable to go.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago