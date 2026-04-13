Max Muncy Injury: Exits with bruised hand
Muncy was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left hand, Jeremiah Salmonson of Section 105 Pod reports.
Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand during the bottom of the fifth inning but was able to remain in the game until the top of the seventh. He was later diagnosed with a bruise, which is a positive sign considering the location of the injury. Muncy should be considered day-to-day until the Athletics have another update to share. Andy Ibanez or Darell Hernaiz could draw the start at the hot corner Tuesday if Muncy is unable to go.
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