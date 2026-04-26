Max Muncy Injury: Getting planned off day
Muncy (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Muncy started Saturday despite feeling under the weather and clubbed an early homer before being lifted in the fourth inning. The ailment apparently isn't responsible for Muncy's absence from the lineup Sunday, however, as he was scheduled for a day off versus Chicago lefty Shota Imanaga. Santiago Espinal is picking up a start at third base in the series finale.
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