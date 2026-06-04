Max Muncy Injury: Has sore nose, won't play Friday

Muncy passed concussion testing Thursday and has been diagnosed with a sore nose, but he will not play Friday against the Angels, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It can be viewed as good news for Muncy after he was involved in a big collision at first base with Ildemaro Vargas in the fifth inning of Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona. With lefty Reid Detmers getting the start for the Angels against the Dodgers on Friday, it makes sense to give Muncy another day to rest. Santiago Espinal came on to play third base following Muncy's departure Thursday.