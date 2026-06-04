Max Muncy Injury: Has sore nose, won't play Friday
Muncy passed concussion testing Thursday and has been diagnosed with a sore nose, but he will not play Friday against the Angels, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It can be viewed as good news for Muncy after he was involved in a big collision at first base with Ildemaro Vargas in the fifth inning of Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona. With lefty Reid Detmers getting the start for the Angels against the Dodgers on Friday, it makes sense to give Muncy another day to rest. Santiago Espinal came on to play third base following Muncy's departure Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 278 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More