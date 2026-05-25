Max Muncy Injury: Held out again Monday

Muncy (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Rockies.

Muncy will miss a third straight start as he recovers from a right wrist contusion. He played catch pregame Monday while wearing a wrap on his wrist and could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Enrique Hernandez is drawing the start at third base Monday for the Dodgers.