Max Muncy Injury: Likely to remain out Monday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't expect Muncy (wrist) to be available to play Sunday against the Brewers or Monday against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The skipper is seemingly leaving the door open for Muncy to potentially serve as a pinch hitter Monday if he's able to take batting practice without issue, but the Dodgers are more likely to give the 35-year-old three full days off to let the swelling in his right wrist subside. Miguel Rojas will start at third base in place of Muncy in Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee.
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