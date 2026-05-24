Max Muncy Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Muncy (wrist) is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.
Muncy will end up sitting for the last two games of the weekend series against Milwaukee after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch in Friday's contest. Miguel Rojas will draw the start at the hot corner and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale.
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