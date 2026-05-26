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Max Muncy Injury: Out Tuesday, as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Muncy (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

As expected, Muncy will miss a fourth consecutive start after being hit on the wrist by a pitch Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he was hoping to have Muncy back in action Wednesday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, though the team is also not ruling out the possibility of an IL stint if Muncy is still limited in the coming days.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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