Max Muncy Injury: Out with hand fracture
The Athletics placed Muncy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 26, due to a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand.
According to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Muncy sustained the injury on a hit-by-pitch April 13 against the Rangers, though the non-displaced fracture wasn't revealed until he underwent an MRI on Monday. The 23-year-old will be shut down from baseball activities and seems likely to be on the shelf beyond the 10-day minimum. Brett Harris was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move, but it'll likely be Darell Hernaiz that benefits most from Muncy's absence.
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