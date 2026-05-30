Max Muncy Injury: Starting rehab assignment Saturday
Muncy (hand) will serve as the designated hitter for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Muncy fractured his left hand on a hit-by-pitch in mid-April, which led to him being placed on the 10-day injured list later that month. He started his swing progression in mid-May, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. How many minor-league games Muncy plays in is unknown, but the Athletics will get a better sense of a recovery timeline as he gets more reps in Triple-A.
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