Max Muncy Injury: Still yet to resume baseball work
Muncy (hand) is still being held out of all baseball activities and has no timetable for a return, MLB.com reports.
Muncy landed on the injured list April 28 with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand, an injury that originally stemmed from a hit-by-pitch April 13 against the Rangers. The early expectation was that his stay on the injured list would extend beyond the 10-day minimum, and that has proven to be the case. Additionally, a lack of any progression toward baseball activities suggests the young infielder is not especially close to returning to game action. Zack Gelof has recently seized regular opportunities at the hot corner in Muncy's absence.
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