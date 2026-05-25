Max Muncy Injury: Taking BP on field

Muncy (hand) has been cleared to take batting practice on the field and also go through infield drills, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muncy has been out since late April with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand, He is taking some big steps forward with his recovery, but the Athletics are refraining from offering a timetable for the infielder's return to the active roster. Because he's missed so much time, Muncy is undoubtedly going to require a rehab assignment before returning.