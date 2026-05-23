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Max Muncy Injury: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Muncy (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Friday's loss that Muncy will likely sit out the remainder of the Dodgers' series against the Brewers after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch. The 35-year-old wasn't likely to play Saturday anyway, with southpaw Robert Gasser set to take the mound for Milwaukee. Santiago Espinal will man the hot corner and bat ninth.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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