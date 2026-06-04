Max Muncy Injury: Undergoes concussion evaluation
The Dodgers announced Muncy exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion.
Muncy collided with Ildemaro Vargas at first base in the top of the fifth inning after Ryne Nelson failed to cover the bag on a grounder. Both Muncy and Vargas were removed from the game. With the Dodgers' wording, it sounds like Muncy didn't sustain a concussion and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Angels.
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