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Max Muncy Injury: Undergoes concussion evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Dodgers announced Muncy exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion.

Muncy collided with Ildemaro Vargas at first base in the top of the fifth inning after Ryne Nelson failed to cover the bag on a grounder. Both Muncy and Vargas were removed from the game. With the Dodgers' wording, it sounds like Muncy didn't sustain a concussion and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Angels.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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