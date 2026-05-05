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Max Muncy Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Muncy (hand) has yet to resume baseball activities, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muncy is a week removed from being placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand. It's unclear when he might be ready to resume baseball activities. Muncy is eligible for activation Wednesday, but there's no timetable for his return.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
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