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Max Muncy News: Adds homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.

Muncy had gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort, going just 4-for-29 (.138) in that span, which also saw him miss some time due to a wrist injury. The third baseman tacked on the Dodgers' eighth run Sunday with a solo shot in the seventh inning. Muncy is batting .257 with an .887 OPS, 14 homers, 21 RBI, 39 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 53 contests this season. Injuries have kept him from reaching the 20-homer mark in the previous two regular seasons after he reached that threshold in five of the previous six years. As long as his health holds up in 2026, he's well on his way to getting back to that mark or better.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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