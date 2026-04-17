Max Muncy News: Another multi-HR night Friday
Muncy went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.
Muncy took Tomoyuki Sugano in the second inning before tagging Zach Agnos for another solo shot in the top of the fifth. It was Muncy's second multi-homer games in the last six days, and the veteran now has six long balls on the year. Muncy is slashing .254/.338/.556 with seven RBI, 14 runs scored and an 8:24 BB:K across 71 plate appearances. Muncy has homered or struck out in 42.3 percent of his trips to the plate.
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