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Max Muncy News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Muncy (illness) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's contest against the Marlins.

Muncy was under the weather over the weekend, forcing an early exit from Saturday's game versus the Cubs. He did not play Sunday, though the Dodgers said he had been scheduled for a day off, anyway. Muncy is ready to go for the series opener versus the Marlins and will carry a robust 1.028 OPS into play Monday.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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