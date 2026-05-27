Max Muncy News: Back in starting nine
Muncy (wrist) will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Rockies.
Muncy missed four straight starts after taking a pitch off his wrist Friday, but he entered Tuesday's contest in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement, and he's now officially been cleared to return to the starting lineup. The veteran third baseman had started eight consecutive games before getting injured and went 5-for-27 (.185) with a homer, two RBI and nine runs scored in that span.
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