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Max Muncy News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Muncy (wrist) will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Rockies.

Muncy missed four straight starts after taking a pitch off his wrist Friday, but he entered Tuesday's contest in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement, and he's now officially been cleared to return to the starting lineup. The veteran third baseman had started eight consecutive games before getting injured and went 5-for-27 (.185) with a homer, two RBI and nine runs scored in that span.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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