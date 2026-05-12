Max Muncy News: Blasts 11th homer in loss
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Giants.
Muncy homered for the second consecutive day, blasting an opposite-field solo shot in the sixth inning after already driving in a run with a bases-loaded single in the fourth frame. The third baseman owns an .862 OPS through 10 games in May and has been even better across the entirety of 2026. Through 39 games, he's slashing .280/.375/.568 with 11 homers, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 48 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More