Max Muncy News: Could begin season in majors

Muncy could begin the season in the majors if Zack Gelof begins the season on the injured list due to a hand injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Muncy has done a great job," said manager Mark Kotsay. "He's leaving a great impression and building confidence that he's knocking on the door to be here with this group."

Muncy is hitting .314 (11-for-35) this spring. It's still likely a longshot that he makes the roster since Gelof may only be out a short time, but it's worth noting that Kostay didn't rule it out. The A's more likely will want one of their top prospects playing every day at Triple-A.