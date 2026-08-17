Max Muncy News: Crushes 25th homer
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.
Muncy demolished a center-cut sinker from Tomoyuki Sugano, sending it 461 feet for a three-run homer in the third inning. The third baseman has homered four times in August, slashing .250/.321/.542 across 15 games this month. In total, Muncy is hitting .252/.345/.501 with 25 homers, 63 RBI, 66 runs and two stolen bases in 116 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Monday (Aug. 17)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 2920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More