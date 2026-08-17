Max Muncy News: Crushes 25th homer

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.

Muncy demolished a center-cut sinker from Tomoyuki Sugano, sending it 461 feet for a three-run homer in the third inning. The third baseman has homered four times in August, slashing .250/.321/.542 across 15 games this month. In total, Muncy is hitting .252/.345/.501 with 25 homers, 63 RBI, 66 runs and two stolen bases in 116 contests.