Max Muncy News: Drawing first day off of season
Muncy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Muncy suffered a bruised hand earlier in the series when he was hit by a pitch, and the Athletics are wrapping up their four-game set versus Texas with a day game after a night game, so manager Mark Kotsay will elect to give the young infielder a breather. Darell Hernaiz will check in at third base in place of Muncy, who started in each of the Athletics' first 18 games of the season while slashing .288/.338/.485 with two home runs, two steals, 13 runs and five RBI.
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