Max Muncy News: Draws Cactus League start

Muncy will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Muncy didn't make any appearances after Aug. 22 last season due to an unspecified injury, but he looks to be back to full health for spring training. The 22-year-old shortstop prospect has gone hitless with one walk over five plate appearances through his first three Cactus League games. Muncy is expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Las Vegas.