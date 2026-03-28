Max Muncy News: Handling starting duties at third
Muncy is starting at third base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Muncy started at the hot corner for Opening Day on Friday against Toronto, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. It looks like the 23-year-old is the A's preferred option at third base to open the 2026 regular season, though Andy Ibanez and Darell Hernaiz could see some starts of their own if Muncy struggles early on. Muncy made his major-league debut in March of 2025 and finished last season with a .638 OPS with one steal, nine home runs and 23 RBI over 220 plate appearances.
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