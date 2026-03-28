Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Handling starting duties at third

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Muncy is starting at third base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Muncy started at the hot corner for Opening Day on Friday against Toronto, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. It looks like the 23-year-old is the A's preferred option at third base to open the 2026 regular season, though Andy Ibanez and Darell Hernaiz could see some starts of their own if Muncy struggles early on. Muncy made his major-league debut in March of 2025 and finished last season with a .638 OPS with one steal, nine home runs and 23 RBI over 220 plate appearances.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
Author Image
Mark Strotman
6 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago