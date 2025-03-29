Max Muncy News: Hits first MLB homer

Muncy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Athletics' 7-0 victory over Seattle on Friday.

Muncy can officially check off "first MLB hit" and "first MLB home run" off his bucket list, as he accomplished both in one swing of the bat against Tayler Saucedo during the eighth inning of Friday's contest. Although he now boasts a career .500 slugging percentage, fantasy managers should view the 22-year-old as more of a contact hitter while he fills in for the injured Zack Gelof (wrist) at second base.