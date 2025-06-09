Max Muncy News: Homer, steal in loss

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Muncy has found his power with three homers over his last four games. He has gone 6-for-21 (.286) across five games since his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas. The infield prospect started slow during his first stint in the majors, but he looks to be putting the pieces together the second time around. He's at a .202/.228/.382 slash line with four homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 92 plate appearances. He has a short-term path to a starting role at third base, but Gio Urshela (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment soon and could pose a threat to Muncy's playing time later in the month.