Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Homers, drives in three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:20pm

Muncy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a two-run double and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Astros.

Muncy stretched the Athletics' lead to 4-1 with the two-run double in the third inning, and he went back-to-back with Lawrence Butler in the fourth to turn the game into a blowout. With at least one extra-base hit in four of the last five contests, Muncy is showing some power potential early in the season. He's batting .269 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base over seven contests. The one flaw in his performance so far is the 10 strikeouts over 27 plate appearances, especially considering he struck out at a 30.9 percent clip as a rookie in 63 games in 2025. Improving his plate discipline would raise his ceiling, but it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to do in that area.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
Author Image
Mark Strotman
14 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
16 days ago