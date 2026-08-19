Max Muncy News: Homers in loss
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
In his first home run since rejoining the team from Triple-A Las Vegas, Muncy smashed a long ball to left field to make the score 9-7 in the ninth. Muncy has struggled since being brought back to the majors for an injured Nick Kurtz (thumb). The 23-year-old has gone 7-for-35 (.200) with only four RBI and 10 strike outs in 12 contests.
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