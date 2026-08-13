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Max Muncy News: Homers off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 11:03pm

Muncy went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Muncy pinch hit for Miguel Rojas in the sixth inning and delivered the Dodgers' biggest hit of the game. Over 11 contests in August, Muncy has gone 8-for-35 (.229) with two homers and 10 RBI. The third baseman is batting .250 with an .832 OPS, 23 homers, 59 RBI, 63 runs scored, 17 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases through 112 contests overall. He primarily works in a strong-side platoon role, though his playing time versus southpaws is rising -- he's started against three of the last five lefties the Dodgers have faced.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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