Max Muncy News: Inks one-year contract extension
The Dodgers signed Muncy to a one-year, $7 million contract extension Thursday. The deal includes a $10 million club option (or $3 million buyout) for 2028.
Muncy was already locked in for the 2026 season after the club picked up his $10 million option, and he's now guaranteed another $10 million through the end of the 2027 campaign. The 35-year-old has battled injuries the last two seasons but has remained very good with the bat, having slashed .243/.376/.470 with 19 home runs across 100 regular-season tilts in 2025. Muncy is slated to be the Dodgers' primary third baseman again in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings55 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings84 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate99 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More