Max Muncy News: Inks one-year contract extension

The Dodgers signed Muncy to a one-year, $7 million contract extension Thursday. The deal includes a $10 million club option (or $3 million buyout) for 2028.

Muncy was already locked in for the 2026 season after the club picked up his $10 million option, and he's now guaranteed another $10 million through the end of the 2027 campaign. The 35-year-old has battled injuries the last two seasons but has remained very good with the bat, having slashed .243/.376/.470 with 19 home runs across 100 regular-season tilts in 2025. Muncy is slated to be the Dodgers' primary third baseman again in 2026.