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Max Muncy News: Looks ready for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a spring win over the Angels on Sunday.

Muncy's RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning. The veteran third baseman has performed well during the exhibition slate, posting a .333/.429/.583 slash line with three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and a 6:8 BB:K through 14 games. Muncy has missed over 150 games due to injury over the past two seasons, so staying healthy would go a long way toward firming up his fantasy value.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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