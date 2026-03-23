Max Muncy News: Looks ready for season
Muncy went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a spring win over the Angels on Sunday.
Muncy's RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning. The veteran third baseman has performed well during the exhibition slate, posting a .333/.429/.583 slash line with three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and a 6:8 BB:K through 14 games. Muncy has missed over 150 games due to injury over the past two seasons, so staying healthy would go a long way toward firming up his fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go BigYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More