Max Muncy

Max Muncy News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Muncy will make the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muncy will be set to make his major-league debut when the A's begin their 2025 campaign on the road against Seattle on Thursday. The infielder has produced a .289 average with one home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 38 at-bats ion 23 games during spring training. Muncy could begin the year as a starting option at second base with Zack Gelof (hand) unavailable for multiple weeks.

