Max Muncy News: Makes Opening Day roster

Muncy will make the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muncy will be set to make his major-league debut when the A's begin their 2025 campaign on the road against Seattle on Thursday. The infielder has produced a .289 average with one home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 38 at-bats ion 23 games during spring training. Muncy could begin the year as a starting option at second base with Zack Gelof (hand) unavailable for multiple weeks.