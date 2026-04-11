Max Muncy News: Mashes three homers in win
Muncy went 4-for-5 with three solo home runs and five total runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
Muncy had a monster game with solo shots in the second, fourth and ninth innings. His third long ball was a walk-off blast to secure the win after Edwin Diaz blew the save chance in the top of the ninth. Muncy is up to four homers, four RBI, 11 runs scored, no stolen bases and a .286/.375/.571 slash line over 12 contests this season. He continues to see plenty of playing time at third base and should be in the lineup there versus nearly all right-handers, though he's likely to cede playing time against lefties to Santiago Espinal.
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