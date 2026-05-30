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Max Muncy News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Muncy is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Phillies on Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With the Phillies sending southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the mound, the lefty-hitting Muncy will open Saturday's game on the bench while Santiago Espinal starts at third base and bats ninth. Since May 1, Muncy has gone 14-for-69 (.203) with four home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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