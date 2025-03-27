Fantasy Baseball
Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Athletics selected Muncy's contract from Single-A Lansing on Thursday.

In addition to claiming a roster spot, Muncy will open the season as the Athletics' primary second baseman with Zack Gelof set to miss the first several weeks of the season after undergoing wrist surgery. The 22-year-old Muncy ended spring training with a .282 batting average and .768 OPS, which falls in line with what fantasy managers can expect from him at the plate as he begins his MLB career.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
