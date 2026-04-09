Max Muncy News: Pair of extra-base hits in win

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and one run scored in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Yankees.

Muncy had both of the Athletics' extra-base hits Thursday, as he tripled and scored the game's lone run in the seventh inning before doubling in the ninth. The 23-year-old has started all 12 games to begin the season and is slashing .319/.333/.574 with seven extra-base hits, including two home runs, five RBI, 11 runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:16 BB:K across 48 plate appearances. He's still striking out too much and not walking, but Muncy is doing damage when he does put the ball in play.