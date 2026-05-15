Max Muncy News: Pops homer in Friday's win

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Angels.

Muncy has three homers over his last five games, adding five RBI and six runs scored in that span. The third baseman has remained a reliable strong-side platoon hitter, though he's also gotten into the lineup versus left-handed pitchers six times. His splits are not as extreme this year as they were last year -- he's posted a .948 OPS versus right-handers and an .890 OPS against southpaws in 2026. Overall, he's maintained a .275/.372/.563 slash line with 12 homers, 18 RBI, 31 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases across 164 plate appearances.