Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Pops solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Muncy battled a wrist injury earlier in the week. He went 0-for-4 on Wednesday versus the Rockies in his return to the lineup, but he was able to get back on track with a homer Friday. The third baseman had gone eight contests without a long ball prior to taking Zack Wheeler deep in the second inning. Muncy is now batting .253 with an .873 OPS, 13 homers, 20 RBI, 37 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 51 games this season. He's likely to continue functioning in a strong-side platoon role at the hot corner.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago