Max Muncy News: Powers offense in rout

Muncy went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three total runs and seven RBI in Saturday's 18-2 thrashing of the Yankees.

Muncy's first RBI was a relatively quiet one, as he laced a single to center to bring in the Dodgers' second run in the first inning. The veteran third baseman followed with two big blasts -- a 400-foot, three-run shot in the second inning to send New York starter Will Warren to the showers and a 410-foot, three-run blast in the fifth. Muncy achieved a couple of personal milestones Saturday, as his first long ball was the 200th regular-season homer of his big-league career, while his seven RBI tied a single-game career-high mark. He appears to be coming around in the power department; after swatting just one long ball in his first 39 games, Muncy has belted five homers while racking up 22 RBI over his past 15 contests.