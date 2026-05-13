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Max Muncy News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Muncy is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.

Muncy will be on the bench for the beginning of Wednesday's game while Santiago Espinal starts at third base and bats ninth. In 11 games since May 1, Muncy has gone 8-for-35 (.229) with two home runs and six RBI.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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