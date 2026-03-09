Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Solid start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:51am

Muncy is 6-for-21 with four walks, two doubles, a home run and five RBI through 10 Cactus League games.

Muncy has seen regular playing time at the hot corner this spring and has looked solid at the dish, tallying three extra-base hits while also showing improved plate discipline with four walks thus far. He walked only 4.6 percent of the time during a lackluster rookie campaign last season, when the 23-year-old slashed .214/.259/.379 with seven doubles, nine homers and 23 RBI across 63 games. Continuing to produce strong numbers in Cactus League play should aid Muncy's pursuit of the starting third-base job for the 2026 regular season, though Darell Hernaiz -- who's away from the team competing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic -- and Andy Ibanez remain in the mix.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Third Base
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
23 days ago