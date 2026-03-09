Max Muncy News: Solid start to spring

Muncy is 6-for-21 with four walks, two doubles, a home run and five RBI through 10 Cactus League games.

Muncy has seen regular playing time at the hot corner this spring and has looked solid at the dish, tallying three extra-base hits while also showing improved plate discipline with four walks thus far. He walked only 4.6 percent of the time during a lackluster rookie campaign last season, when the 23-year-old slashed .214/.259/.379 with seven doubles, nine homers and 23 RBI across 63 games. Continuing to produce strong numbers in Cactus League play should aid Muncy's pursuit of the starting third-base job for the 2026 regular season, though Darell Hernaiz -- who's away from the team competing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic -- and Andy Ibanez remain in the mix.