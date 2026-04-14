Max Muncy News: Starting Tuesday
Muncy (hand) is starting at third base Tuesday and batting fifth versus the Rangers.
Muncy exited Monday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left hand that he got on a hit by pitch. All appears well Tuesday for the third baseman who only missed a few of innings after leaving in the top of the seventh Monday.
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