Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 3:16pm

Muncy (hand) is starting at third base Tuesday and batting fifth versus the Rangers.

Muncy exited Monday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left hand that he got on a hit by pitch. All appears well Tuesday for the third baseman who only missed a few of innings after leaving in the top of the seventh Monday.

Max Muncy
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Muncy See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago