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Max Muncy News: Swats 10th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 loss to Atlanta.

Muncy provided the Dodgers' lone runs of the game with his eighth-inning homer. The third baseman had gone 11 contests without a long ball prior to Sunday, a noticeable drop in power compared to how he started the season. He's batting .273 with a .919 OPS, 10 homers, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases across 38 games this year.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
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