Max Muncy News: Trio of hits in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Muncy went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, an additional RBI, three additional runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks.

Muncy reached base in each plate appearance, highlighted by a 429-foot solo blast off Ryne Nelson in the fourth inning. The infielder has mashed in Cactus League play, slashing .393/.514/.750 with two homers, four doubles and seven RBI across 13 appearances. Defense at the hot corner remains a work in progress, as the 23-year-old committed his third error of the spring Wednesday, though a strong showing at the plate bodes well as Muncy vies for regular reps at third base during the regular season.

