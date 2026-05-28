Max Scherzer Injury: Beginning assignment Sunday
Scherzer (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After receiving the green light to face live hitters Wednesday, Scherzer is now set to return to a competitive setting for the first time since landing on the IL in late April wth forearm tendinitis and ankle inflammation. He's expected to throw between 45 and 60 pitches during his first minor-league outing, and manager John Schneider said the future Hall of Famer will likely need to make multiple rehab starts before he returns from the injured list.
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