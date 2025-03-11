Fantasy Baseball
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Bumped from start with sore thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Scherzer will no longer start Thursday against the Orioles due to right thumb soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The soreness came about following Scherzer's last outing Saturday versus the Tigers. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of Scherzer that the team is "just being extra careful with him" and he expects to know more about the veteran right-hander's status in the coming days. Scherzer has been terrific this spring, posting a 14:0 K:BB over nine Grapefruit League innings.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
